

CTV Vancouver Island





Part of Victoria's Wharf Street bike lanes has officially opened – along with the city's first-ever scramble crosswalk.

With the project ahead of schedule, the section of protected bike lanes from Pandora Avenue to Fort Streets was open for public use Thursday morning.

The pedestrian scramble crosswalk is also now in effect at the intersection of Wharf, Humboldt and Government streets.

The unusual crosswalk means pedestrians can cross in either direction or diagonally on a walk signal.

"The scramble crosswalk is really designed to be able to accommodate large volumes of pedestrians like this location here where we see many locals as well as tourists," said city transportation manager Sarah Webb. "What we'll see as large events happen, and throughout the day as people make their way across, you'll find it's quicker and more convenient."

As for the bike lane, more sections will open in the coming weeks including Fort to Government streets on Aug. 9 and Government to Douglas streets on Aug. 15.

A new traffic signal has also been installed at the Johnson Street Bridge to bring cars to a stop so pedestrians and cyclists cross at the same time.

"It is serviced twice, so it means it gets two green lights in every traffic signal cycle," said Webb.

Ambassadors are out on the streets informing cyclists on how to use the new bike lanes, part of a year-long education campaign to educate people about the Wharf Street project and scramble crosswalk.