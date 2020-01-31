VICTORIA -- Multiple emergency organizations are searching for a missing Duncan man who was last seen Thursday night.

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP say that Ethan Sampson, 28, was last seen in the waters of the Cowichan River near the Quamichan Road West area at approximately 10:40 p.m.

Once he was reported missing, Mounties contacted Cowichan Search and Rescue and the North Cowichan Fire Department to assist in the search.

Police say that members of all three organizations searched the area overnight, and are continuing to search Friday, but have so far been unable to locate him. Mounties are now are asking the public to assist in locating Sampson.

He is described as a First Nations man who stands approximately 5' 6" and weighs between 120 to 150 pounds. He has a slender build and was last seen wearing "rolled up jeans."

Anyone with information on Sampson's whereabouts is asked to call the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522 or contact crime stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.