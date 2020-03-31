NANAIMO -- Several first responders from Nanaimo staged their vehicles outside the emergency department at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital Monday night to salute hospital workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At 7 p.m. – during a nurse shift change – police cruisers, fire trucks and ambulances all had their lights flashing and sirens blaring to show their appreciation.

“They’re going in everyday not knowing whether they’re going to be dealing with a COVID-19 virus,” said Nanaimo RCMP Cst. Gary O’Brien.

“We have the utmost respect for them and it’s the least we can do.”

First responders in Nanaimo plan on continuing this tribute every night during the nurses shift change.

Similar first responder tributes have been made at hospitals across Vancouver Island, including Victoria General Hospital.

Meanwhile, local businesses are stepping up to try to help workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

An Oak Bay bicycle store replaced a health-care worker's bike for free after it was stolen, and volunteers and local businesses workers have begun 3D printing face shields, should island health-care workers run out of the protective equipment.