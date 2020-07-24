VICTORIA -- High temperatures in this weekend’s forecast have prompted Environment Canada to issue a special weather statement for large sections of Vancouver Island.

On Friday afternoon, Environment Canada warned that the “first heat of the season” would be starting on Sunday, especially in Greater Victoria and the inland Vancouver Island areas.

The weather agency says that daytime temperatures are expected to reach the low 30s on Sunday and Monday, before dipping again on Tuesday.

According to Environment Canada, the weekend heat is coming from a ridge of high pressure that is currently building over southern B.C.

Similar high temperatures are expected to sweep over the Lower Mainland on Sunday and Monday.

With the heat advisory in place, Environment Canada is recommending several steps to avoid injury or exhaustion.

The recommendations include:

Stay cool and hydrated, particularly during the hottest period of the day from 1pm to 5pm.

Limit outdoor activity during the day to early morning and evening.

Dress for the weather by wearing loose, light-weight clothing. Protect yourself from the sun by wearing a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses.

Keep your home cool. Open windows, close shades or blinds, use an air conditioner and prepare meals that do not require an oven.

NEVER leave children or pets alone in a parked car.

For the latest information on Vancouver Island’s forecast, visit Environment Canada online here.