VICTORIA -- Environment Canada is warning of potential downpours and periods of strong wind across multiple areas of Vancouver Island beginning Tuesday.

According to the weather agency, a “series of vigorous frontal systems” are expected to sweep across the island and parts of B.C.’s south coast starting Tuesday night through Saturday.

During this time, rainfall in West Vancouver Island is expected to exceed 100 millimetres over a 48-hour period, from Wednesday to Thursday.

Meanwhile, on other regions of the island, total rainfall will range from 15 to 40 millimetres over the same period.

Environment Canada warns that heavy rainfall may lead to localized flooding in some regions.

Meanwhile, Environment Canada is warning of heavy winds that will begin sweeping across the west coast of Vancouver Island tonight, bringing gusts of up to 80 km/h.

The winds will eventually transition to the Strait of Georgia and nearby regions early Wednesday morning.

Environment Canada says that the high winds may cause power outages for some residents.

As of Tuesday morning, special weather statements had been issued for Greater Victoria, West Vancouver Island and East Vancouver Island.

Environment Canada says that rainfall and wind warnings may replace the special weather statements as the storm systems approach.

“(The frontal systems) will bring periods of heavy rain and strong winds in the first active storm cycle of the fall season,” said Environment Canada in a special weather statement Tuesday.

“The first system arrives on Vancouver Island tonight, and will spread to the mainland before Wednesday morning and continue through Thursday,” said the agency.

Rain is expected to continue to fall over the island and southern B.C. on Friday and Saturday.