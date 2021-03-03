COURTENAY, B.C. -- The father of a six-year-old boy believed to be the victim of a homicide three years ago says he’s still desperately searching for answers in his son’s death.

Patrick Lucas says he was first told his son Dontay Patrick Lucas had fallen down the stairs and hit his head and was later told his son had bite marks on his body.

Police began their investigation on March 13, 2018, when first responders were called to a Port Alberni townhouse for a report that the youngster was in distress

“My late son didn’t deserve what he got, and I’m his dad, so I’m speaking out for him now to fight for justice so my son can rest in peace,” Lucas says.

Lucas says he had previously reached out to the Port Alberni RCMP detachment at least a half-dozen times following the crime, but kept being told the investigation was ongoing, with no more details.

A spokesperson for the RCMP says, in a statement:

“Investigators have been in contact with Patrick throughout the investigation, although not recently as there have not been any new developments. They have reached out to him several times, without success.”

The statement to CTV News Vancouver Island continues: “Port Alberni RCMP investigators continue working in partnership with the BC Prosecution Service to determine if the investigation meets charge assessment.”

The BC Prosecution Service says it has nothing to add and “does not generally comment on matters that may be under investigation or charge assessment.”

“Every time I call or my supporters call in to find out, still no updates on the investigation,” Lucas says. “We’re not getting any answers.”

Lucas says he had limited access to his son over the years because he and his girlfriend, with whom he has two other children, are no longer together. He says he was making attempts to increase his access to his son and daughters.

“(Dontay) was a happy-go-lucky guy,” Lucas says. “Always smiling on his face. His smile lit up the room. He touched everybody he met. He was a really happy little boy.”

He says the last time he saw his son was Dec. 16, 2017, and says his son’s last words to him were, “Dad, why can’t I come live with you?”.

Lucas says his children were seized by a government ministry, but they were returned to the children’s mother on March 8, 2018, five days before the police were called to the townhouse.

He says his two surviving children were taken back into ministry care in Port Alberni following the boy’s death.

Lucie Draibye is a licensed practical nurse, but is hoping to become a forensic nurse. She looked into the Lucas case as part of a school project. She has started assisting the grieving family to go through the process of trying to get further information on the investigation.

“I worked on my presentation and then sent my presentation to various stakeholders that I believe that could provide assistance to Patrick,” Draibye says.

She’s hoping to get Lucas together with the RCMP in a meeting next week.

“Even if they tell him, ‘We’re still working on it, but we can’t divulge too much information,’ just so that he doesn’t feel that he’s forgotten,” she says.

Draibye says when she started researching other cases, she saw several other families also waiting for information. She believes forensic nurses can play a role in getting information flowing between officials and families.

“To be the collaborators between the legal and medical fields, to provide education, to provide basic information to the families that are waiting for answers,” she says.

She says often it’s important to provide information on how the legal system works to families so they can better understand the process.