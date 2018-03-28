

The Canadian Press





PORT ALBERNI, B.C. - Port Alberni RCMP say they are treating the death of a six-year-old child as “suspicious.”

The Mounties say the child died March 13.

They believe there are people with information regarding the death and are asking them to come forward.

The RCMP released no further information about where or how the child died.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the detachment's non-emergency line or report tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

The BC Coroners Service is assisting in the investigation.