VICTORIA -- Severe flooding has closed a section of Goldstream Provincial Park.

A video posted online by park operator RLC Park Services shows rushing water flooding the day-use and Nature House areas of the park.

The province closed the area on Saturday and said it was due to severe flooding of the Goldstream River.

RLC Park Services says there are downed trees along with the extreme flooding.

“Current water levels are up to the washroom buildings,” said RLC Park Services in a social media post. “Please stay safe around rivers and creeks during this high water event!”

Staff are currently busy with the clean-up after the flooding, according to David Karn, senior public affairs officer with B.C.'s environment ministry.

It’s not clear when the day-use and Nature House areas will reopen.