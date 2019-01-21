

Scott Weston, CTV Vancouver Island





A visiting military vessel could make things noisy for James Bay residents.

Starting Monday, the Canadian Navy supply ship MV Asterix is at Ogden Point undergoing repairs requiring the use of a large generator. The repairs are expected to continue until Feb. 1.

"While we anticipate the noise to remain within acceptable levels, we understand that it might increase between Jan 21-22," tweeted the Greater Victoria Harbour Authority.

The MV Asterix was leased to the Royal Canadian Navy in 2015 as an interim replacement for HMCS Protecteur, which was decommissioned in May of 2015.

In June and July of 2018 Asterix was in the South Pacific supporting Canadian Navy Ships participating in RIMPAC 2018, an international maritime warfare exercise.

The Greater Victoria Harbour Authority has asked that anyone with questions about the repairs to the Asterix reach out directly on Twitter.