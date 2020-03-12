VICTORIA -- Victoria's annual sci-fi and comic convention has been postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Capital City Comic Con was scheduled for March 20 to 22.

Organizers of the popular event say the decision to cancel was made out of an abundance of caution, and due to the Screen Actors Guild advising its members not to travel to protect their safety.

Several big name actors had been booked including Star Trek's Gates McFadden and Garrett Wang.

Organizers include the Destination Greater Victoria and Cherry Bomb Toys on Broad Street.

They say they will continue to provide updates regarding future dates and ticket refunds.

The announcement came shortly after B.C. health officials announced a ban on all gatherings larger than 250 people.