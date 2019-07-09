

CTV Vancouver Island





Two men who escaped from a Vancouver Island minimum-security prison were caught after talking to an off-duty Mountie about his dog, police say.

James Lee Busch, 42, and Zachary Armitage 30, escaped from William Head Institution in Metchosin Sunday evening, spurring a wide-scale search.

They weren't seen for two days until an off-duty RCMP officer spotted them in the area of West Bay in Esquimalt at around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

"These two individuals, these inmates, were walking along the same path, had commented on this officer's dog," Const. Nancy Saggar said on CFAX 1070 Wednesday morning. "That's when the officer had a movement to take a closer look and it was these two."

The officer alerted on-duty Victoria police officers who then made the arrest. The prisoners have since been turned over to West Shore RCMP and were expected to appear in court Wednesday.

The two had a violent criminal past, with Armitage serving time for robbery and aggravated assault and Busch serving a sentence for second-degree murder.

Saggar said the area where the pair was caught is a popular walking area, but she wasn't sure how many people were present when the men were arrested.

She credited the off-duty officer and Victoria police, saying a multi-jurisdictional effort helped nab the escaped convicts.

"This RCMP officer, he's not from our particular detachment…so having this information out there, sending it out to our other detachments, our fellow agencies, everybody's on board and knows what these two look like," she said. "We're very happy that these two are back in custody and everybody can sleep a bit easier."

Every single detachment on Vancouver Island and the province was notified about the escaped prisoners as well as ports, BC Ferries and Canada Border Services Agency.

Questions remain as to whether the pair should have ever been housed at a minimum-security prison like William Head, which only has an eight-foot fence that surrounds the perimeter.

The facility is the first of its kind in Canada, and is modelled on a residential area. It features five different neighborhoods and expects inmates to live with little monitoring.

Before the escapees were caught, Metchosin Mayor John Ranns said he'd like to see more security added if William Head continues to house criminals with violent pasts.

"It appears now that the type of prisoner that's there should be in a medium-security prison," he told CTV News Tuesday.

Saggar said Correctional Service Canada and the courts would decide if Busch and Armitage will go back to William Head or a different institution.

Busch, 42, is serving an indeterminate sentence for second-degree murder and assault. He is also serving time for aggravated sexual assault, escape from lawful custody and other offences.

Busch pleaded guilty in July 2010 to killing a Saskatoon woman over a $20 piece of crack cocaine and throwing her body in a dumpster.

Armitage, 30, is serving a nearly 14-year sentence for robbery, aggravated assault and other offences.