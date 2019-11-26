VICTORIA – Environment Canada is warning residents that high winds could wreak havoc on the Greater Victoria and Gulf Islands areas Tuesday and Wednesday.

The weather service issued the warning at 11 a.m. Tuesday, saying potentially damaging winds are expected in the afternoon and will intensify in the evening.

"Strong northeasterly outflow winds up to 70 km/h gusting to 90 [km/h] will develop this evening for the Southern Gulf Islands and overnight for Howe Sound and Greater Victoria," the warning said.

The winds aren’t expected to let up until Wednesday night.

"Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage," Environment Canada said.

"Wind warnings are issued when there is a significant risk of damaging winds."

Residents are advised to consult the Environment Canada website for the latest updates and to report severe weather by emailing BCstorm@canada.ca or tweeting with the hashtag #BCStorm.

