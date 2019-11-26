Snow falling on parts of the South Island Tuesday morning
Published Tuesday, November 26, 2019 8:37AM PST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 26, 2019 1:00PM PST
VICTORIA – Snow and freezing rain are falling this morning on some parts of the South Island.
The precipitation is accumulating in small amounts along the Malahat northeast of Shawnigan Lake road and south of Bamberton.
Mandatory winter tire regulations came into effect for the area on Oct. 1.
The forecast for the area calls for a 60 per cent chance of wet flurries throughout the day with accumulation around the summit.
Freezing rain was also accumulating in Colwood, turning the streets white and slippery.
Drivers are advised to slow down and drive according to the road conditions.