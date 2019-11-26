VICTORIA – Snow and freezing rain are falling this morning on some parts of the South Island.

The precipitation is accumulating in small amounts along the Malahat northeast of Shawnigan Lake road and south of Bamberton.

The morning drive today reminds us to keep a safe breaking distance. We have been out preparing your roads. Light flurries currently on the Malahat. #shiftintowinter @RoadSafetyCWoo @SCCommPolicing @TranBC @DriveBC_VI @DriveBC pic.twitter.com/NG7GQDsEEa — Emcon Services Inc., South Island Division (@EmconSouthVI) November 26, 2019

Mandatory winter tire regulations came into effect for the area on Oct. 1.

The forecast for the area calls for a 60 per cent chance of wet flurries throughout the day with accumulation around the summit.

Freezing rain was also accumulating in Colwood, turning the streets white and slippery.

Drivers are advised to slow down and drive according to the road conditions.