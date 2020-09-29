VICTORIA -- BC Ferries passengers hoping to stay in their cars while aboard a sailing will no longer be allowed to stay in enclosed vehicle decks, starting Wednesday, Sept. 30.

The controversial directive comes from Transport Canada, which initially granted an exception to standard ferry travel regulations to allow passengers to stay in their vehicles to assist with physical distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The federal government is now rescinding that measure due to safety concerns. Normally, passengers are not allowed to stay in enclosed car decks as they are not designed to accommodate passengers and could present safety risks if a fire or other onboard emergency occurred.

Transport Canada and BC Ferries say that new safety measures are in place to assist with limiting the spread of COVID-19, including increased cleaning, mandatory face mask policies and increased seating in some areas, like in Pacific Buffet sections of ferries.

Not everyone agrees with Transport Canada’s decision to rescind passengers’ ability to remain in their vehicles in enclosed car decks, however, especially as daily COVID-19 counts surge in the B.C.

B.C. NDP Leader John Horgan said Tuesday that he attempted to fight back against the policy change but that he was overruled by the federal government.

On Sept. 9, when Transport Canada announced that it would be rescinding the physical distancing measure, Horgan said that he was disappointed by the decision.

“We were disappointed with the announcements from Transport Canada,” he said at the time. “This is not something we sought, this is something that's being imposed.”

BC Ferries passengers will no longer be allowed to stay in their cars in enclosed vehicle decks on the following routes:

Tsawwassen – Swartz Bay

Tsawwassen – Duke Point

Horseshoe Bay – Departure Bay

Powell River – Comox

Tsawwassen – Southern Gulf Islands

Passengers are still allowed to stay in their cars on upper or open car decks.

“BC Ferries must comply with this Transport Canada regulation and the company supports the regulation and its intent,” said the company in a release Tuesday.

“Enclosed car decks are spaces that represent inherent risk to the travelling public.”