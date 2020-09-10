VICTORIA -- The B.C. government has issued a warning about persistent drought conditions across much of the province Thursday.

Among the regions most affected by low water levels and dry riverbeds is Vancouver Island. The eastern part of the island from Greater Victoria to north of Campbell River is currently among the most drought-prone regions in the province.

Eastern Vancouver Island is currently categorized at Drought Level 3 (very dry), while the remainder of the island is at Drought Level 2 (dry).

The most drought-prone area of the province is currently the Coldwater River watershed south of Merritt, which is rated at Drought Level 4 (extremely dry).

Drought Level 2 conditions are also reported in the Lower Fraser, Similkameen, Kettle and East and West Kootenay valleys.

A full map of current drought conditions across the province is available from the government's British Columbia Drought Information Portal.

The Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resources is reminding British Columbians to follow all regional water conservation bylaws and restrictions, where applicable.

In general, residents are asked to limit outdoor watering, especially during the warmest parts of the day, and take shorter showers.