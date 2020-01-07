NANAIMO -- Several buildings and vehicles were heavily damaged after a driver in a pickup truck went on a rampage at a Nanaimo mall parking lot Monday.

The incident started around 7 p.m. in the parking lot of the Country Club Shopping Centre.

A witness who wished to remain anonymous told CTV News that the truck driver was arguing with someone he knew in the parking lot moments before the destruction began.

“He was trying to hop in the truck to stop him but he was unstoppable,” the witness said.

That’s when the driver, at full speed, rammed into a pillar outside the Shoppers Drug Mart and continued to hit the witness' car when he was inside.

“I couldn’t do anything in that nanosecond,” the witness said.

The driver carried on, moving across the parking lot hitting several other vehicles in his path before smashing into the wall of the Running Room store.

Bjorn Samson was getting groceries at the time when he heard a loud noise that sounded like an explosion and people screaming.

“I could see a truck go from the building over there, [The Running Room], and then just go full-on smack into the CIBC,” says Samson.

The truck driver came to a stop after hitting the outside wall of the CIBC bank.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance with unknown injuries at the time of publication.

RCMP say drugs and alcohol have not been ruled out and that the investigation is ongoing.

No bystanders were injured in the incident.