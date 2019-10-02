A dramatic car chase in Campbell River ended with the driver of a stolen vehicle crashing into the side of a business Sunday, according to police.

The incident started at approximately 5:40 a.m. when Campbell River RCMP received a report of a truck being stolen from a resident's driveway.

Police then searched for the vehicle and located it, at which point they attempted to stop it.

The stolen truck was stopped for a short amount of time before the driver decided to flee from police, colliding with a police cruiser.

The truck then continued for a short distance until it tried to make a left turn. During the turn, the driver lost control of the vehicle and sent the truck crashing into the side of Pair-a-Dice Games off South Dogwood Street.

Officers were then able to grab the driver immediately after the crash and took him into custody.

Police say the driver, Campbell River resident Colin D'arcy Thompson, remains in police custody and is facing multiple charges, including theft of a motor vehicle and flight from police.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

"Thankfully, none of our officers suffered injuries in this serious incident," said Const. Maury Tyre of the Campbell River RCMP. "Flight from a traffic stop creates a very dangerous situation for both the officers and the public."

"We're very happy that none of our officers were injured," he added.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221.