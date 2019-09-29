A driver stole a vehicle from a home in Campbell River and tried to run from police early Sunday morning.

Police officers were notified about a truck being stolen from a home at about 5:40 a.m.

Patrols were made and officers were able to locate the truck. When they conducted a traffic stop, the driver fled and collided with a police cruiser.

“The truck then continued to travel a short distance away and then failed to navigate a left-hand turn, causing the truck to collide with a commercial building,” said Campbell River RCMP Sgt. Dave Johnson.

Officers arrested the driver, who is a Campbell River resident and known to police.

“There were no injuries to any party involved in this incident, minimal damage to the building and the police investigation continues,” said Johnson.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is being asked to call Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221.