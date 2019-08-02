Victoria restaurants are well-versed in pairing food with wine, but one Victoria beer parlour and eatery is taking a new approach.

The tap house is pairing craft beer with charitable giving.

The Drake Eatery on lower Pandora Avenue is teaming up with the Canadian Cancer Society’s Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock.

All August long a dedicated tap, serving crisp cold craft brew, will help support pediatric cancer research.

"To find avenues where we can take advantage of the way we have been embraced and then give some of that back is something we feel really good about, and our staff feel really good about," co-owner Mike Spence told CTV News.

Tap line number 10 will alternate between different brands of beer, but management say they will attempt to keep it serving crowd pleasing pale ales. Drake ownership has agreed to funnel all the proceeds from sales made on the tap to the Tour de Rock.

In its 22nd year, Tour de Rock is a long-standing and powerful fundraising campaign for the Canadian Cancer Society.

The 1,100 kilometre bicycle ride down Vancouver Island raises millions annually to support pediatric cancer research and also sends children thriving with cancer and their families to a specialized camp on the mainland.

CTV Vancouver Island, Tour de Rock and The Drake Eatery all encourage charitable islanders to drink responsibly.

