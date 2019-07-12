Tour de Rock riders hit training milestone, visit Camp Good Times
Published Friday, July 12, 2019 4:32PM PDT
Vancouver Island’s Tour de Rock team has hit a major milestone on its seven-month training journey.
First responders, guest riders, and CTV’s Scott Cunningham travelled to the mainland this week to understand what goes on at a very special children’s summer camp.
As Cunningham discovered, Camp Good Times is a place the survives on the kindness of Vancouver Islanders and their donations, and a place that thrives because of some very special kids.