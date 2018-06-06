

The Vancouver Island Major Crime Unit is now investigating the disappearance of two men from Ucluelet several weeks ago – and they're calling the case suspicious.

VIIMCU issued a news release Wednesday asking for help from the public in finding Dan Archbald, 37, and Ryan Daley, 43.

The pair had recently sailed back from Panama and docked at the Ucluelet Small Craft Harbour on May 13.

The last sighting of Archbald and Daley came on May 16, when they were seen leaving the harbour.

The pair, who may have been heading to Jordan River, did not make any contact with family members or friends and were reported missing.

"Since being reported missing, Ucluelet RCMP have pursued a number of investigative avenues in an effort to locate them," VIIMCU said in a news release. "These efforts included a search of the area they were last seen by the local Search and Rescue team as well as an aerial search. Police have deemed their disappearance suspicious and the investigation has now been turned over to VIIMCU."

The update in the case comes days after Archbald's wife told CTV News she feared her husband had met with foul play, and may be dead.

"My feelings at this time are that there's definitely foul play involved and that they are no longer with us, because if Dan could, he would be in our lives somehow. He loves his daughters and he would be here if he could be," Bliss told CTV News Monday.

RCMP said that so far, there is no evidence to suggest Archbald and Daley's case is linked to any other missing persons case.

Archbald and Daley disappeared the same day that 41-year-old husband and father Ben Kilmer went missing hours away, near Lake Cowichan, sparking public speculation that the cases were related.

RCMP are asking anyone who saw the men or talked to them between May 13-16 to call them at 250-380-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.