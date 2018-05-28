

Family and friends of two B.C. men last seen in Ucluelet nearly two weeks ago are frantically searching the island for any sign of them.

Dan Archbald, 37, and Ryan Daley, 43, were last seen leaving the Ucluelet Small Craft Harbour on May 16. According to RCMP, they docked their boat at the harbour on May 13.

The pair sailed to the western Vancouver Island community from Panama on Archbald's new boat. They told friends they were headed to Daley's home Jordan River for a few days but never showed up.

Leah Bliss, Archbald's wife, says his sudden disappearance is out of character, especially since they have two young daughters together.

"We're extremely worried. We fear the worst has happened to these two," she said. "They were supposed to be out of cell service at Ryan's place, but to go for this long is not in either of their characters. They would not do this. Both of them are stable, responsible people."

She said Archbald, a Squamish resident, and Daley, from Jordan River, set out on their sailing trip around the beginning of April.

The last known person to see either of the missing men was the manager of Ucluelet's harbour, who said there was nothing extraordinary he noticed on May 16,

"[Dan] seemed tired, but they had a long trip. Nothing I would classify as out of the ordinary," said Kevin Cortes. "He acted no differently than 90 per cent of the people I deal with here."

Many have noted that the day Archbald and Daley were last seen is the same day that Cobble Hill resident Ben Kilmer was reported missing.

Kilmer's still-running work van was found on Cowichan Lake Road with blood inside, sparking a massive search for the 41-year-old husband and father. He has yet to be found. So far, police aren't making a connection between the two cases.

"I do know if they were travelling from Ucluelet to Jordan River, one of the routes would have taken them right by where Ben's van was found," said Lauren Glynn, Daley's sister. "But that's the only connection that can be made."

RCMP are now investigating their disappearance and asking anyone with information to contact them. A Facebook group called "Find Dan and Ryan" has been created to share information and coordinate search efforts. Volunteers have also been hanging posters between Duncan and Port Alberni to try to generate leads. A GoFundMe page has also been launched to raise money for the search.

Archbald is described as having short strawberry blond hair with stubble on his face, an average build and was last seen wearing a grey fleece top with long sleeves, green pants and flip flops. He was also carrying a large "dry bag," according to RCMP.

Daley is described as having short dark hair and was last seen wearing a grey baseball cap with a black logo, a white T-shirt and dark pants that were possibly jeans. He was carrying a yellow-green backpack and a large with duffel bag with black accents.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ucluelet RCMP at 250-726-7773 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.