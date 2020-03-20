VICTORIA -- Today marks day three for me in quarantine inside my apartment in Victoria as I have just returned home from Australia.

I am isolated from leaving my 500-square-foot apartment and hope this message reaches people who might have travelled overseas recently as news breaks of Canada surpassing 1,000 cases of COVID-19.

There seems to be a lot of confusion around the difference between self-isolating and quarantine. I was told during my time in Australia that once I was home I was to immediately go into quarantine. This means I am confined to my home for the entire 14 days — no going on hikes, to the store, or for a run.

Luckily I have workout equipment, a fridge full of food and can FaceTime friends and family.



But most importantly I don’t have any #Covid_19 symptoms after travelling to Australia and going through five airports. pic.twitter.com/DsLxRaJ2zA — Alanna Kelly (@CTVNewsAlanna) March 20, 2020

At Vancouver International Airport, my temperature was not taken, a protocol airports in Korea and Bali have put in place. I was only asked if I agreed to going into quarantine for 14 days. I said yes, but there was no followup or way to track if I am following these rules.

Thankfully, my employer made the rules very clear and made arrangements for me to get home from the airport and have my fridge fully stocked.

If you know someone who has been overseas or you yourself have, this is a small step we can all take to help flatten the curve.

Over the 14-day quarantine, if you develop symptoms of COVID-19, such as a fever, cough or difficulty breathing, you should call 1-833-784-4397.

There are also lots of local businesses stepping up to deliver groceries to your door and some breweries will actually bring beer to your home, including Phillips Brewing, Whistle Buoy Brewing and Vancouver Island Brewing.

Thanks to the digital age, it is easy to FaceTime with my loved ones and family. I am also very thankful I don’t have any symptoms and will be back reporting - from home - on Monday.

It may seem extreme to not leave your home unless absolutely necessary or have people get groceries for you, but it is a simple way to stop the spread of COVID-19.