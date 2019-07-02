

CTV Vancouver Island





A small wildfire discovered on the Saanich Peninsula is now contained and in the mop-up stage.

The fire was spotted on Canada Day underneath a hydro line at a Department of National Defence firing range, just east of Durrance Lake. CFB Esquimalt officials estimated it had grown to between two and three hectares in size before it was contained.

Firefighters from Saanich, Central Saanich, Willis Point, Highlands and CFB Esquimalt joined forces with the BC Wildfire Service to battle the blaze at Heal's Rifle Range.

The fire was considered Rank 1, or a smouldering ground fire with no open flame. On Monday, water tankers were called in to help douse the flames by bucketing water from Durrance Lake.

B.C. Agricultural Minister Lana Popham tweeted that the wildfire was contained as of 9 p.m.

Firefighters were still putting out hot spots Tuesday BC Wildfire service said it would supply an initial attack crew and a faller. Rain falling Wednesday was aiding the efforts of fire crews, CFB Esquimalt said.

The suspected cause of the fire is still under investigation.