VICTORIA -- Overnight campgrounds in the Capital Regional District (CRD) will reopen starting Friday, June 5.

The three regional parks that are reopening are the Sooke Potholes Regional Park, Jordan River Regional Park and Island View Beach Regional Park Campground.

Campsites at the Sooke Pootholes and Jordan River will be available on a first come, first served basis.

Meanwhile, campsites at the Island View Beach Campground will only be available by reservation. Campsites can be booked at the park starting Friday, May 29 through the CRD’s website here.

Users of the parks may notice some changes due to COVID-19.

According to the CRD, maximum capacity at campsites has been reduced from seven people to six in order to comply with provincial health guidelines.

Meanwhile, the group fire ring at Island View Beach Campground will be closed until further notice. The CRD is reminding park-goers that no fires are permitted in any area of Island View Beach.

The CRD says that all campsites will be cleaned between uses. However, campers are still encouraged to bring their own cleaning supplies in order to wipe down amenities like picnic tables when they arrive.

All park goers are expected to continue following provincial health guidelines, like physical distancing and frequent hand washing.

“The CRD is calling for visitors to CRD regional and electoral area parks to demonstrate responsible use,” said the regional district in an announcement Wednesday.

“The CRD will continue to have a more visible presence in the parks to encourage responsible parks usage by educating visitors about social distancing, monitoring visitor use and continuing to enforce park bylaws.”

The regional district says that park rangers, CRD bylaw officers and park interpreters will increase patrols at parks this summer.

Meanwhile, campsite reservations for provincial parks can now be made. When the reservation system first went online on Monday, tens of thousands of British Columbians crashed the website as they tried to book their campsite.

Across Canada, most national parks, including Pacific Rim, will reopen for day-use starting June 1.