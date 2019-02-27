

Todd Coyne, CTV Vancouver Island





The Capital Regional District's environment committee voted Wednesday to oppose any highway development in the Sooke Hills Wilderness Regional Park.

The motion came in response to fears the province is looking to construct an emergency traffic route around the Malahat Highway through the park.

More than two dozen wilderness preservationists who are opposed to any emergency routing through the area spoke before the committee Wednesday.

Victoria mayor and committee director Lisa Helps called the idea of putting an alternate road through the area “a really, really bad idea,” adding “this is something the province really seems to be considering.”

The province has never officially designated the Sooke Hills park as an area of study for the route, however due to the park's geography, it is a likely candidate for the alternate highway.

B.C.’s transportation ministry released details of its feasibility study on a possible emergency route around the Malahat in January, as part of its new southern Vancouver Island transportation strategy.

Tthe ministry plan includes exploring emergency detour routes that could be used in the event of a Malahat closure.

If a suitable emergency route is identified, engineering work could begin by summer.

"The CRD will want to ensure the protection of the integrity of the regional water supply lands, which provide drinking water for much of our region," CRD board chair Colin Plant said in January.

Director Lanny Seaton was the only committee member to oppose the motion to block highway construction.

The committee also voted to ask Premier John Horgan for a meeting on the issue.