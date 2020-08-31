VICTORIA -- Four more people are dead of COVID-19 in British Columbia after a weekend that saw active cases of the virus surpass 1,000 for the first time.

Health officials announced 294 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday as well as four more deaths since Friday.

There are now 1,107 active cases of the virus in B.C., another record high for the province.

The new cases were discovered over a three-day period, with 86 cases identified between Friday and Saturday, 107 cases between Saturday and Sunday, and 101 cases found between Sunday and Monday.

Three of the people who died were residents in long-term care, according to provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. All of the deaths were in the Fraser Health region.

Health officials announced one new health-care outbreak at a long-term care home in the Fraser Health region, while declaring two other health-care outbreaks – in Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health – over.

There are currently 10 active outbreaks at B.C. health-care centres – eight in long-term care and two in acute care.

No new community outbreaks were identified over the weekend and an outbreak of cases in the Kelowna region that was identified after Canada Day celebrations has been declared over.

"We are entering a new phase of our B.C. COVID-19 pandemic," Henry said. "The increase in the number of new cases that we have seen over the past few weeks remains a concern for all of us and we all have to do our part to ensure community spread remains low and that we are actively supporting public health teams to quickly manage these new cases so we can contain the spread and find that balance that we need."

There have been 5,790 cases of coronavirus in B.C. since the start of the pandemic. The province's death toll now stands at 208.

Twenty-eight people are currently in hospital with COVID-19, including 10 people in intensive care.

The provincial health officer warned British Columbians against going to work while sick or broadening their social bubbles right now, particularly as cold and flu seasons looms.

"Now we must slow down on our social interactions and we must prepare for the respiratory season ahead," Henry said. "We've seen a surge in cases but we've managed to keep our curve flat and we need to continue to do that work."

Health Minister Adrian Dix offered his condolences to the families of those who died over the weekend. He noted that the 13 people in B.C. who have died of COVID-19 in the month of August is comparatively less than the 41 who died in Alberta, and the 84 who died in Quebec, as of Sunday.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 3,042 cases of COVID-19 identified in the Fraser Health region and 1,900 cases in the Vancouver Coastal Health region.

Elsewhere in B.C., there have been 440 cases confirmed in Interior Health, 175 in Island Health and 154 in Northern Health.

There have also been 79 people who tested positive for COVID-19 in B.C. but live outside Canada.

A total of 4,406 people have recovered from the virus in B.C.