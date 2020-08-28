VICTORIA -- Health officials in British Columbia announced 124 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the largest single-day caseload since the pandemic began.

There are now 974 active cases of the virus in B.C., another record high for the province.

There have been 5,496 cases of coronavirus in B.C. since the start of the pandemic. The province's death toll remains at 204, with no new deaths announced Friday.

Twenty-three people are currently in hospital with COVID-19, including seven people in intensive care.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 2,878 cases of COVID-19 identified in the Fraser Health region and 1,791 cases in the Vancouver Coastal Health region.

Elsewhere in B.C., there have been 433 cases confirmed in Interior Health, 174 in Island Health and 142 in Northern Health.

There have also been 78 people who tested positive for COVID-19 in B.C. but live outside Canada.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a statement Friday there were no new outbreaks reported in the province in the past 24 hours.

Outbreaks continue in nine long-term care and assisted-living facilities and two acute-care facilities.

A community outbreak in Haida Gwaii has now been declared over.

"COVID-19 requires new ways of living our lives with new precautions and routines for ourselves and our families, whether at home, work, school or when spending time with others," Dix and Henry said.

"This includes keeping our numbers of contacts low, especially at indoor parties and events, whether in a hall or in our own home," they added. "We have seen transmission from even small events, and the last thing we want to do is pass COVID-19 to those we are closest to."