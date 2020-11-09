VICTORIA -- Island Health is warning that a COVID-19 exposure was discovered at a high school in Nanaimo.

The exposure event is said to have occurred between Nov. 2 and Nov. 5 at Dover Bay Secondary School, located at 6135 McGirr Road.

According to Island Health, families at the school do not need to do anything unless contacted by Island Health or another public health team.

Contact tracing is underway and health officials say that anyone who needs to be provided with information will be reached out to.

A COVID-19 “exposure event” means that a single person who has tested positive for the virus was at the school when they were infectious, which is what took place at Dover Bay.

A COVID-19 “cluster” means that two or more people had the virus while at school, while an “outbreak” means that multiple people had the virus and that infection could be widespread.

The exposure event warning will remain in place at the Island Health website for 14 days after the last exposure date.