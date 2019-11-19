VICTORIA – The coroner is investigating after a 25-year-old homeless Victoria man was found dead inside a Central Saanich waste collection facility.

The BC Coroners Service was notified on Tuesday, Nov. 12 after the body was found at the Waste Connections of Canada site on Keating Cross Road at approximately 8:30 a.m.

According to Sgt. Paul Brailey of the Central Saanich Police, a recycling truck had just entered the facility and dropped off a load of recycling that was picked up at six locations in downtown Victoria between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m.

The man's body was discovered when the truck was emptied.

The coroner worked with Central Saanich Police and Victoria police to identify the man. An autopsy was completed Monday and determined the man died of asphyxiation inside the truck.

The death is not considered suspicious.

In a statement to CTV News, a spokesperson for Waste Connections of Canada called the incident a "tragedy," and shared their condolences for the young man and his loved ones.

"This unfortunate accident also had a major impact with our employees," said district manager Michael Trip.

"We provided counselling services to all employees involved and our driver is currently taking time off to recover but will be returning to work shortly. Our site was honoured to receive a cleansing by the First Nations, which was a cathartic experience for our people. Our hearts go out to all who were impacted by this tragedy."

The man's name is not being released at this time.

The coroner service told CTV News it is still investigating the August 2018 death of a man who was killed when the dumpster he was in was emptied into a Victoria garbage truck.

In that case, the man in his 40s was found in the truck by workers and later died in hospital.