A man was killed when the dumpster he was in was emptied into a garbage truck's waste crusher in Victoria Wednesday morning.

Police say they were called to the 1300-block of Vancouver Street, near Johnson Street, just after 6 a.m.

Officers arrived to find a man suffering life-threatening injuries and remained with him until firefighters and paramedics arrived.

The man was rushed to hospital but succumbed to his injuries, according to police.

It's unclear whether the man was looking through the dumpster or sleeping in it at the time.

Police say initial investigation indicates that he was in the box area of the truck when he was injured.

The truck's driver wasn't injured but is being offered support in the wake of the horrific incident.

Investigators say they've confirmed the man's identity but have not yet notified his next-of-kin.

The BC Coroner's Service is working with Victoria police to investigate the incident.