VICTORIA -- The BC Conservation Officers Service (BCCOS) is investigating after a pair of Roosevelt elk were found dead in Nanaimo last week.

The conservation service says that the bodies of the elk were discovered in the early morning of Oct. 22 along Spruston Road.

The BCCOS is now hoping that members of the community will come forward with any information on the illegal poaching, which occurred near a well-travelled road.

Anyone with information on the incident, or who may have dashcam footage of the area at the time, is asked to contact the B.C. Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) line at 1-877-952-7277.

The conservation service adds that there is no general open season for hunting elk on Vancouver Island at any time of the year.

In April, the BCCOS reported a spike in illegal Roosevelt elk poaching on Vancouver Island. Between mid-March and mid-April, at least 15 of the elk had been illegally killed in the Cowichan Valley region alone.