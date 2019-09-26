Dozens of protesters pushing for climate action blocked traffic in downtown Victoria Thursday, protesting against five major Canadian banks, with the goal of setting a record, and sending a message.

The group Rise and Resist is encouraging people to cut up their bank cards and move their money to a credit union.

The group says TD, BMO, Scotiabank, RBC, and CIBC invest billions of dollars in fossil fuel projects.

Supporters joined the protest during their lunch hour and were seen cutting up their credit cards.

The event is part of the Global Climate Strike week of action. It comes ahead of the global climate strike happening Friday, when millions of students across the world are expected to leave class in support of climate action.