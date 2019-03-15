

Sarah Reid, CTV Vancouver Island





Students are skipping class today to attend a climate change rally at the B.C. legislature.

Hundreds of students and teachers from across Victoria are staging a walkout Friday as part of a global protest against climate change.

Groups from local high schools and post-secondary schools will leave class and gather at the B.C legislature as part of the Global Climate Strike movement.

The walkout was inspired by 16-year-old Greta Thunberg, a Swedish student and political and environmental activist, who orchestrated the first walkout in 2018.

The event in Victoria is just one of 50 walkouts planned in communities across Canada, and one of the thousands happening worldwide.

Organizers of the event say they aren’t confident that politicians fully understand the scope of the issue, and want to encourage them to think critically about the impacts of fossil fuel projects on the environment and future generations.

The Greater Victoria Teachers’ Association says it supports students and will allow one teacher from each high school to attend.