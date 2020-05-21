Full coverage at CTVNews.ca/Coronavirus
Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
Alberta researchers part of rush to learn vitamin D's role in COVID-19 prevention
'The second wave will come' and experts say Canada is not prepared
NDP MP calls on feds to make amendments to CERB to prevent scams targeting seniors
Nurses recount 'hell' in Laval, Canada's new COVID epicentre, and ask what they can withstand
Police have checked in on nearly 2,200 quarantining travellers at home
How to properly wear, store and clean your face mask
COVID-19 remains 'very serious health threat': Trudeau
PM offering $75 million more in COVID-19 aid to Indigenous people living off-reserve
Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works closing stores in Canada, U.S. as retailers struggle
Twenty-eight soldiers test positive for COVID-19 after working in care homes
Thousands sign petition calling for flight refunds amid COVID-19 cancellations
What post-pandemic fashion may look like
'Normal was the problem': Why one expert says we shouldn't go back to the way it was