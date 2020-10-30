VICTORIA -- Construction and restoration of a scenic strip of Victoria waterfront is now complete, and city officials are calling the project a success.

A new shared-use pathway has been created along Dallas Road between Ogden Point and Clover Point. Restoration of the street itself has also been completed, and a new balustrade has been installed in the area, replacing the former light blue concrete barrier that was in place before.

Ross Kenney, manager of transportation, operations and construction for the City of Victoria, says that he expects residents will love the newly redesigned strip.

He says it resembles other seawall areas, like the one in Vancouver’s Stanley Park, because the wide pedestrian pathway has designated spaces for both cyclists and walkers. He adds that the new balustrade allows people to see right out onto the ocean, when before the view was restricted by the former concrete barrier.

“It’s the city’s first waterfront seawall experience that you might see on the mainland,” said Kenny.

“The overwhelming response is, it’s been great,” he added. “People are really loving it out here. Every time I go down there I love to see lots of people walking and biking and enjoying the new furniture and getting to see the water for the first time in a while there, with the new railing.”

Kenny says that design teams focused on making the new balustrade match the railing that was installed at the Ogden Point Breakwater so that the area had an overall “cohesion.” Teams also had to keep on schedule with the Capital Regional District’s wastewater treatment construction project at Dallas Road.

“The project was really a great success,” he said. “We had a great relationship with the consultation team, a great relationship with the CRD and a great contractor out there to work with.”

“The project came in on schedule and under budget and really I think the product speaks for itself. It’s really a beautiful waterfront experience,” he said.

Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps is also proud of the new waterfront area, adding that the coastline was packed when she was walking there during the Thanksgiving weekend.

“There are kids that are tottering along on their little bikes, there are seniors in mobility scooters, there are people on skateboards, there are people rollerblading, you see a little bit of everything down there,” she said.

The original 500-metre balustrade that was in place along Dallas Road was constructed in 1957. In early March, city staff recommended replacing the 63-year-old barrier at a cost of $3.85 million.

Kenney says plenty of vehicle parking is still available along Dallas Road.