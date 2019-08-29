

Adam Chan, CTV Vancouver Island





The number of child pornography investigations in Nanaimo continues to rise, according to the RCMP.

The concerning trend is illustrated by the number of cases Nanaimo RCMP pursued over the past three years.

Fifteen cases in 2016 turned into 29 cases in 2017 and then 42 cases last year. In less than eight months in 2019, there have been 25.

"Investigators often hear, 'It's just a picture,' but they couldn’t be more wrong," said Nanaimo RCMP Staff-Sgt. Harvey Legary.

"It is in fact an image of a real person whose life will never be the same. Simply looking at these horrendous images continues the vicious cycle of abuse and re-victimization."

While the number of child pornography cases has been on the rise, technology to track and expose offenders has also improved.

RCMP detachments like Nanaimo work with the British Columbia Integrated Child Exploitation Unit (BC ICE) to monitor IP addresses, websites and emails, and sift through thousands of images of children being sexually exploited.

Police say that the countless hours of cataloguing the pictures — with victims who range from just infants to early teens — is harrowing work but worth it to protect the community.

"It's tough but it pales in comparison to the long-term impact it has on the victims and their loved ones," said Legary. "For that reason, we push through."

According to police, recent sentences served in Nanaimo provincial court include a six-year sentence and a 10-year sentence, plus lifetime registration on the national sex offender database.

"If you’re involved in these activities, expect a knock on your door by officers armed with a search warrant," said Legary.

"Virtual private networks (VPNs) will not hide your digital thumbprint," he added. "You will be outed and you will go to jail."