West Shore RCMP say they've investigated 20 child pornography-related crimes since January 2018, including three in the last month.

Mounties received information from BC RCMP's Integrated Child Exploitation Unit on Feb. 12 that led them to launch the trio of investigations.

Since then, they've executed three separate search warrants that have resulted in the arrests of two people for child porn-related offences.

Both suspects have since been released from custody with "extensive conditions," West Shore RCMP said.

They're not releasing the names of the suspects and say they don't have any indication of direct or active child abuse.

While 20 child pornography investigations in just over 12 months may seem high, West Shore RCMP say they don't believe the number is disproportionate to other similar-sized regions.

Police highlighted the exhaustive work that goes into such cases at a recent meeting with Langford city officials.

"The nature of these investigations require officers to spend a significant amount of time and resources on them," West Shore RCMP said. "This is particularly true of any kind of cyber-crime where computers or storage devices are seized and then have to be sent to our tech crime unit to analyze."

They called child pornography investigations a "top priority" and issued a warning to those who engage in the crime: "Be aware that we will be aggressive and relentless in our pursuit of you."