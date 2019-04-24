

CTV Vancouver Island





A 27-year-old man has been charged with gun-related offences after a shooting rattled a quiet West Shore suburb.

West Shore RCMP said Justin Lemmen has been charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a prohibited firearm in a motor vehicle, two counts of failing to comply with conditions set out in an undertaking, and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

A call reporting shots fired outside the Happy Valley Market in Langford came in around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Two drivers believed to be involved in the incident fled in separate vehicles southbound on Happy Valley Road. Minutes later, a crash occurred on Veterans Memorial Parkway involving a suspect vehicle.

"Immediately our officers were on scene and able to apprehend and arrest the driver of that vehicle, who was the only occupant, and seize a firearm from that vehicle," West Shore RCMP spokesperson Const. Nancy Saggar said Wednesday morning.

The second vehicle, a brown Cadillac de Ville, was later recovered on Leila Road in Colwood with what appeared to be a bullet hole in its rear driver's-side window.

Police now hope to speak with whoever was in that sedan, described as a white man in his 30s.

"We need to make sure you're OK," Saggar said, addressing the occupant of the car. "We don't know exactly what the involvement of the occupants [is] or what the [involvement of the] car is at this time."

Saggar says police believe Tuesday's shooting was "targeted and isolated" and is not related to an April 5 shooting in Langford that left one man injured.

"We don't believe this was a random act," Saggar said.

"All the evidence we have is pointing towards it being an intended shooting, an intended potential victim. Though we don’t have anyone that's presented themselves with wounds from a firearm of any kind from yesterday's incident, we are again making that plea out to whoever was in that de Ville to come and talk to us."

Lemmen remains in police custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 to report what they know, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.