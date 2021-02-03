VICTORIA -- Central Saanich police are asking for witnesses to come forward after an individual was allegedly spotted driving recklessly in the North Saanich area last week.

Police say that a black Audi S5 was seen driving along the Pat Bay Highway when it failed to stop at the McTavish Road intersection around 1:35 p.m. on Jan. 27.

Then, minutes later, the car was seen driving through a stop sign in the 7900-block of East Saanich Road around 1:40 p.m.

Police say the driver was then seen swerving into two oncoming traffic lanes, and failed to stop at two more stop signs.

Later, the car narrowly missed a pedestrian while travelling roughly 100 km/h, said Central Saanich police in a social media post Wednesday.

Investigators are now looking to speak with any witnesses and are asking for any dashcam footage of the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Central Saanich police at 250-652-4441.