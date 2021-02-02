VICTORIA -- Comox Valley RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle that is connected to two concerning reports of a woman in distress that were called in on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say they received two reports of a woman crying and asking for help inside of a vehicle in the Courtenay area.

The first report came in around 3:15 p.m. The caller told police that they saw a distraught woman “crying, asking for help, and potentially trying to get out of the vehicle” near the intersection of Lockwell Road and Fraser Road.

Soon after, RCMP received a second report of a woman in distress in the front seat of a vehicle.

“The observations of these two callers might not be anything untoward; however, after two calls of a similar nature, our level of concern is such that we would like to locate the vehicle as soon as possible so we can confirm this woman is alright,” said Const. Monika Terragni of the Comox Valley RCMP in a release Tuesday.

The vehicle is described as a grey Chrysler sedan that’s approximately five to seven years old. It may be a 300 or 500 model with BC license plates similar to MT7611.

The woman is described as white female with long dark hair who may be in her 30’s.

The driver of the vehicle is described as a white man approximately in his 40’s who may have been wearing glasses at the time.

Anyone who spots a vehicle matching the description is asked to call 911 if they see someone in distress inside.

Otherwise, anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321.