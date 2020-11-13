VICTORIA -- Friends and family of a Langford woman who was allegedly murdered by her husband last week will gather Friday for a candlelight vigil in her honour.

Kerri Weber, 55, was found dead Nov. 6 at the Langford home she shared with her husband.

Kenneth Lawrence Weber, 56, was arrested at their McLeod Place home and has been charged with one count of second-degree murder in her death.

Kerri’s sister-in-law, Karen Reilly, says the vigil will be a chance for friends, family and neighbours to remember the woman.

Reilly says she will read a statement from Kerri’s children who are unable to attend the vigil because they are outside the province. A neighbor will also sing a song for the slain woman.

Reilly asks that only people who knew Kerri personally attend to avoid drawing a large crowd amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The RCMP's Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit is continuing to investigate the case along with the West Shore RCMP, the Integrated Forensic Identification Services and the BC Coroners Service.

Kenneth is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 19.

The vigil is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Those attending are asked to park on Luxton Road or in the parking lot at the South Vancouver Island Rangers club at 3498 Luxton Rd., where the gates will open at 6:30 p.m.