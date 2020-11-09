VICTORIA -- A Langford man is scheduled to appear in court next week to answer to a second-degree murder charge in the death of his wife.

Kenneth Lawrence Weber, 56, was arrested after the body of his wife, Kerri Weber, was found at a home on McLeod Place on Friday morning.

On Sunday, West Shore RCMP announced one count of second-degree murder was approved against the husband. Court documents list the date of the murder as Thursday, Nov. 5.

"Investigators believe this was an isolated incident," Const. Nancy Saggar said in a news release. "This is not related to any other ongoing investigations taking place on Vancouver Island and there are no ongoing public safety concerns."

Police have not released any details about what led to the homicide.

Sources and neighbours identified the victim and suspect to CTV News on Monday.

A small vigil has been erected on the driveway in front of the home. Neighbours say the couple moved to the house last year and were sometimes seen walking in the neighbourhood.

The RCMP's Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit is continuing to investigate the case along with the West Shore RCMP, the Integrated Forensic Identification Services and the BC Coroners Service.

Weber is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 19.