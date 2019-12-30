VICTORIA -- Residents of several dozen homes on Salt Spring Island are being told to boil their drinking water Monday.

The Capital Regional District, in consultation with Island Health, has issued the boil water advisory to homes in the Highland section of the Highland-Fernwood water service area.

The CRD says a recent watermain break and subsequent repairs may have compromised water quality in the area.

"The boil water advisory will be removed when Island Health is satisfied that the drinking water does not pose a health concern," the CRD said Monday.

The district says tap water should be boiled vigorously for at least one minute before it is consumed.

The latest updates on the situation will be posted on the CRD website as soon as they are available.