Boat capsizes near Victoria as occupants dive for urchins
Rescue crews responded to a capsized boat off Clover Point on Saturday afternoon.
Published Saturday, October 19, 2019 4:23PM PDT
Last Updated Saturday, October 19, 2019 4:24PM PDT
Witnesses told CTV News Vancouver Island they noticed the boat turned over at about 2:30 p.m.
The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre said the people on the vessel were diving for urchins when their boat capsized.
“Vessels of interest were dispatched to assist,” said a spokesperson.
All of the people on board were safely taken to the shore.