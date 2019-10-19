Rescue crews responded to a capsized boat off Clover Point on Saturday afternoon.

Witnesses told CTV News Vancouver Island they noticed the boat turned over at about 2:30 p.m.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre said the people on the vessel were diving for urchins when their boat capsized.

“Vessels of interest were dispatched to assist,” said a spokesperson.

All of the people on board were safely taken to the shore.