VICTORIA -- The Capital Regional District (CRD) has issued a Blue-green algae alert for the Elk and Beaver Lake Regional Park.

Blue-green algae can be harmful to both humans and pets, so visitors are being warned not to swim in the area.

Ingesting the algae can cause headaches and abdominal pain for humans, and can result in lethal liver damage to dogs.

Residents are being advised to keep their pets on leashes so they do not swim or drink water from the lake.

The CRD says that the algae alert is currently only active for the Beaver Lake portion of the park. Elk Lake is not under the advisory, though the CRD warns that “blooms are unpredictable and may occur at any time.”

Blue-green algae can usually be seen on the surface of water and appears as a blue-green sheen or “surface scum.” However, the CRD notes that some algae blooms can exist without being visible to the naked eye.

The Capital Regional District says that the alert will remain in effect until otherwise updated.