The sun is out, and starting this weekend in Victoria, so are the suds.

Victoria Beer Week is back in B.C.'s capital with nine days of ale-focused events featuring more than 40 B.C. craft breweries.

It kicks off with a launch party at the Victoria Public Market from 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday.

Other events include a tasting session for wood-aged beers, a home-brewing workshop and beer cocktail competition.

For a complete list of events, visit Victoria Beer Week's website or see below: