BC Transit wants passenger feedback as it considers adding a new bus route between Tofino and Ucluelet.

A feasibility study has already been completed on a possible route connecting the two west coast communities, which are about 40 kilometres apart on the Pacific Rim Highway.

Currently, there is no public transit service between the two towns.

In addition to a conventional service, the proposed route would have the "potential for a few trips a day to service the Hitacu First Nations community," BC Transit said.

The company presented recommendations to the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District and is now gauging public interest in the service at a series of open houses.

The open houses will be held:

Tofino Community Hall, April 3 from 4-7 p.m.

Ucluelet First Nation Cixwatin Centre, April 4 from 1-3 p.m.

Ucluelet Community Centre, April 4 from 4-7 p.m.

Anyone who cannot attend in person is still able to give BC Transit their thoughts in an online survey, found on both Tofino and Ucluelet's websites.

It will be available until April 8.