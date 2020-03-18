VICTORIA -- BC Transit has announced that it is expecting daily trip cancellations across the Victoria region due to lower ridership demand and driver availability during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bus operator says that commuters should monitor BC Transit’s website or the NextRide website, or call the organization’s customer call centre at 250-382-6161 for daily route updates.

BC Transit says it is unable to specify which routes will be affected as of Wednesday evening, and that bus schedules are subject to change every day.

“We recognize this is a fluid situation and will update customers on a day-by-day basis while we work on implementing and communicating a new, sustainable plan for service,” said BC Transit in an announcement Wednesday.

“We are continuing to work to ensure we have service on the road for customers that need to get to work, including hospitals, and going out for groceries or other needs.”