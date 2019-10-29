Men and women who serve or who have served in the Canadian Armed Forces will receive free BC Transit service on Remembrance Day in several Vancouver Island communities.

The free service is being offered to commemorate service members past and present, and at 11 a.m., bus drivers will stop their buses if safe to do so to observe Canada's traditional minute of silence.

The free transit service will be available for all uniformed riders, cadets, veterans and those with army, navy or air force association cards. On Nov. 11, the free service will apply to all routes within the Victoria Regional Transit System.

Further up the island, in the Cowichan Valley Regional District, BC Transit will offer free local bus service to Canadian Forces members from Nov. 4 to Nov. 10.

Veterans and current members of the Canadian Forces with valid identification will be able to use the free service on all regular buses and HandyDART routes, except for commuter routes 44, 66 and 99.

Meanwhile, all routes in the Cowichan Valley Regional District will be free to all transit riders on Remembrance Day. However, BC Transit notes that local routes in Ladysmith, Youbou and Honeymoon Bay will not be operating on Nov. 11.

The following day, on Nov. 12, regular service will return in both Victoria and the Cowichan Valley. For more information on routes and schedules, visit BC Transit's website here.